Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 49.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Euroseas by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Euroseas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 42,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,643. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

