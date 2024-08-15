Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Snap-on by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,847,207 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $276.13. The stock had a trading volume of 141,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

