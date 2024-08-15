Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,246 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,246 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,660,000 after acquiring an additional 385,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after purchasing an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 1,824,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,402. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

