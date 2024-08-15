Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 376,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,076. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $752.54 million, a P/E ratio of 290.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,266.67%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.