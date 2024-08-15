Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,684 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 278,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.53 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

