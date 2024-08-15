Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $663.22. 3,097,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,541. The stock has a market cap of $285.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $653.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

