Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,635. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

NOW traded up $13.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $832.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The stock has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

