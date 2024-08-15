Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

CL traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $101.44. 3,303,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,898. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

