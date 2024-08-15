Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,806,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

