Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. 16,513,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,118,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $190.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

