Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,338 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 83,787 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after acquiring an additional 116,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 627,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,010,538. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

