Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 over the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $14,384,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $12,880,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

