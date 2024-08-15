Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.54. Approximately 707,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,119,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

