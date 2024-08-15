Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDI

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 2,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for about 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.