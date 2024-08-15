Raymond James Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$10.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.81.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.05. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

