Raymond James Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.90.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.85. 130,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.27.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

