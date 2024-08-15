Raymond James Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to Hold

Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on AQN
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -89.55%.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.