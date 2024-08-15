Raymond James Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to Hold

Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$7.02 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

