Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,821 shares of company stock worth $3,782,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDN. Barclays raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

