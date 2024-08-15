QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 43,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $124.05 million, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

