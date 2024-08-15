QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.6%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $157.42 and last traded at $161.79. Approximately 3,041,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,379,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.