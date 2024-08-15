Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 326,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 303,646 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $19.33.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.
Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
