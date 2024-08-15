Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.31 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00003919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $242.74 million and $68.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.44 or 0.04515537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00035644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,274,680 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

