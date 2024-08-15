Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYXS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYXS opened at $3.36 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

