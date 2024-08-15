PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $56,120.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $24,377.50.

PUBM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 839,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $691.53 million, a P/E ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PubMatic by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PubMatic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

