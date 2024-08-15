Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 82.2% in July

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 467,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,723. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

