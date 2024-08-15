Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 82.2% in July

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 467,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,723. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Psykey
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Psykey
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.