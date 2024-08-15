Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. Prothena has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.