Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Issues Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 225,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,262. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

