Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading Down 2.4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 465,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,000,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Prosus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PROSY

Prosus Price Performance

Prosus Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.