Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $925,223.66

Prometeus (PROM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00008600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $98.94 million and approximately $925,223.66 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

