ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc Buys 411,383 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 411,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,611,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,969,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08.

ProFrac stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

