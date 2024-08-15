Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.56. Proficient Auto Logistics shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 4,103 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Proficient Auto Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $20,687,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $14,446,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,077,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,600,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.