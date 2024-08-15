Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,677,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,520,000.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.81. 740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Quality ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.