Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Bought by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Active High Yield ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned 2.82% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,279,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 766,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 459,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 118,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,438,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YLD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 23,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,487. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

See Also

