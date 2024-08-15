Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 0.8 %

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 12,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $32,707,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

