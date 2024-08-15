Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.78.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $51.26 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

