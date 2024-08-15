Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.36, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Shares of PSIX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 222,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,125. The stock has a market cap of $288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Power Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Power Solutions International from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

