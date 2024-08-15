Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. This is an increase from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

