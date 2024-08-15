Popcat (SOL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51.36 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $481.62 million and $51.36 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.52544595 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $55,262,217.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

