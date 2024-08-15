Pollux Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $335,197.26 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $335,197.26 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,772,124 coins and its circulating supply is 39,819,293 coins. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,772,123.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28445262 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $309,580.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

