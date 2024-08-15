Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $0.76

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.74. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,086,462 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

