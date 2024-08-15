Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.04. 12,654,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,940,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 923,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

