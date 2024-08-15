Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFPP opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.