Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PNFPP opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $24.81.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
