PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in July

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPCCY traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $35.60.

PICC Property and Casualty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $1.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. PICC Property and Casualty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

