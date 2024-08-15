Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phio Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Tencent’s Earnings Show Signs of Comeback in China’s Tech Market
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 High-Potential Stocks Analysts Say Could Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.