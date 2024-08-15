Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.45. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $29.07.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Featured Articles

