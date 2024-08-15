PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Up 218.0% in July

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ISD opened at $13.51 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 113,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

