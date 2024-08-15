PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Up 218.0% in July

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 218.0% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE ISD opened at $13.51 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.