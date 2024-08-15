PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Elevance Health by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Elevance Health by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ELV traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.83. 805,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.03. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

