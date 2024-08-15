PGGM Investments Takes $246,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

