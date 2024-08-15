PGGM Investments Sells 5,432 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.1 %

KKR traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

