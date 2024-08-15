PGGM Investments Sells 43,223 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,223 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

