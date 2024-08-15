PGGM Investments Sells 3,311 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.